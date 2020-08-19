The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Chelsea Sodaro Is Having Fun

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

This week we talk to former pro runner(and 10K national champion) Chelsea Sodaro. A few years ago, after many injuries and a disappointing 2016 Olympics run, she made the switch to triathlon—and has already seen success, winning multiple 70.3s and taking 4th at the 70.3 World Championships this past fall.

Chelsea talks about why she’s having fun now, what she’s learned, why she decided to stop chasing the Olympic dream and move to 70.3 (hint: it has to do with staying close to her family), and how she’s evaluated her big goals during this stressful time.

Despite a few internet issues, this is an insightful conversation and full of great information. Bear with us! Plus, you’ll want to hear what her running PRs are…

And first we talk to Jeff Sankoff, an ER physician, triathlete, and coach who runs TriDoc coaching and puts on the TriDoc podcast.

He answers some key questions athletes have right now about their health and safety.

Photo: James Mitchell