The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Bradley Weiss On His Ironman-Xterra Double

This week we’re talking with Bradley Weiss, who has a unique double lined up. This weekend he’ll tackle his first Ironman at Ironman South Africa and then two weeks later he’ll look to defend his Xterra world title in Maui. They’re two very different events; how has he prepared for that?

Bradley talks to us about getting into Xterra coming out of school in South Africa, practicing his skills, and some tips for those of you looking to try off-road triathlon. He went on to win two Xterra world titles, and then moved over to 70.3 on the road. Bradley was coming off his second Xterra world championship in 2019 and a top 10 at 70.3 Worlds—and then COVID hit. While life has been good to him in the last two years — a wife and a baby on the way — he also talks about managing the ups and downs of triathlon and performance. And what he’d change if he was in charge of the sport…

If you’re interested in following along with Ironman South Africa this weekend, you can tune into Ironman Now’s Facebook Live coverage on Sunday, which will be overnight Saturday for those of us in the U.S., or catch up with our weekend recaps on Triathlete on Mondays.