The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Brad Snyder and Greg Billington Teamed Up for Paralympic Gold

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we’re wrapping up Tokyo with a fun chat with the gold medal winning duo of Brad Snyder and Greg Billington. Snyder, who lost his vision after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan back in 2011, became the first U.S. man to win gold in triathlon in either the Olympics or Paralympics. And Billington, a 2016 Olympian, served as his guide and mentor.

The two of them talk to us about how they work together, the training that went into the improbable win, and how they both were back at work and school this week—back to regular life and back to business. Their insight is priceless, and you can tell they have a lot of fun, even if they do hours of workouts indoors on opposite sides of the country.

And before that we hear from Laura Siddall, fresh off her second place at Challenge Roth and a little sleep deprived. She tells us what it is that makes Roth so special and then we try to figure out why so many athletes are making so many last minute changes to their race plans. What can we expect at 70.3 Worlds in St. George next week?

