The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Belinda Granger is Mentally Tougher Than You (And More Fun)

This week we’re chatting with the only and only Belinda Granger. The 15x Ironman champ is 50 years old now and retired in 2015—though she still works out 20 hours/week. She shares with us what it was like to make a living doing what you love, and how she thinks she won so many races using what was “upstairs” not necessarily what was “downstairs.” Could you still be successful in today’s tri landscape just by working harder than everyone else?

If you know Belinda then you know this show could have gone on for hours, as she tells us stories of her crazy training camps and what she learned. Plus, a little gossip in her current role as the pro liaison for Challenge Family. And we put this would you rather to the well-known life of the party: Race Kona or Kona after party?

And first, Laura Siddall is back to talk the latest tri news: Can four superstars break 7 hours for the men and 8 hours for the women in the Iron-distance?

We’ve got all the details on this project, set for sometime in early 2022.