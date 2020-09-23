The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Angela Naeth Doesn’t Give Up

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In 2017, Angela Naeth contracted Lyme disease. After winning countless 70.3 and full Ironman races, she struggled to walk and suffered from mysterious debilitating pain. But in 2018, she came back to get 8th at Kona.

Now she’s going through intense treatment during this off year. She tells us about what it’s been like, how she decided to become a pro triathlete at the age of 27, and why she wants to keep racing forever. She also talks about all the different projects she’s been involved in—and how her age group team brings her joy and camaraderie.

For more info on Lyme disease, which we talk about extensively:

And first we chat with our senior editor, Chris Foster, who headed to the first big pro race in the US this weekend. He tells us why small grassroots races are attracting huge and competitive pro fields, and how this might be the future of the sport.

