The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Alyssa Godesky, From Pro Triathlete to Fastest Known Time Record Holder

This week we talk to pro triathlete turned Fastest Known Time record holder Alyssa Godesky.

Alyssa is known for her Ironman finishes and back-to-back Ironman top tens on consecutive weekends, but a few years ago she was looking for a new challenge. That’s when she found Fastest Known Times—FKTs. First, she took the fastest known time on the Vermont Long Trail and then this year she went after the Adirondack High Peaks. FKTs exploded in popularity this year and Alyssa explains to us all the logistics and the fun, and why triathletes should tackle one.

Here’s everything you need to know about triathletes and FKTs—and why you should try one.

