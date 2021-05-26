The Triathlete Hour: Emma Pallant Doesn’t Miss Being a Pro Runner

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

This week we’re talking to Emma Pallant. The runner-turned triathlete and duathlon world champ has made a home in South Africa. She talks to us all about what it’s been like during COVID and how tri training differs from running—she had to learn to eat while she races, and she tells us how that lesson required passing out once or twice. Plus, why she turned to tri in the first place after what she thought would be a career-ending injury and why she loves the atmosphere more than track and field.

Plus first Laura Siddall and Kelly O’Mara dissect the North American Ironman Championships in Tulsa this past weekend and discuss why was the race dominated by Europeans. Are we about to hit a lull in this weird racing season?

We had a few technical difficulties, as is so often the case in the age of Zoom, but just stay tuned and it’s worth it.