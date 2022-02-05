The Cooldown Podcast: What Happens After the Olympics?

Become a Member

New podcast episodes from our special eight-week run of The Cooldown with Stef & Phil drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe to the Triathlete feed so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In July, Flora Duffy won Bermuda’s first ever Olympic gold medal. She’d spent her whole life and four Olympics to get there. And then the whirlwind after was so different (in a good way) from the daily grind of eat, sleep, train, repeat.

“What I didn’t think about was what would happen after if I actually won?”

Stef & Phil chat about how Olympic racing has changed in the last two decades, how perfect the Tokyo podium was, and how different the realities of life on the road are for triathlon v. other professional sports.

And Flora joins them from South Africa to give some insight into what it’s like now that the dust has settled and the reality of what she accomplished has sunk in. Where to from here?

RELATED: Flora Duffy’s Unlikely Path to World Champion

