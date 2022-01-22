The Cooldown Podcast: Mark Allen Has Predictions

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Stef & Phil discuss their tough interviews over the years (and the time Daniela Ryf got a funny burn on Stef). And what makes someone a hero or a legend of the sport?

The legend Mark Allen comes on then to give his expert take on the sport now and his thoughts about the 2021 Ironman World Championships in St. George. It might be even harder to win than Kona, he says, because everyone will think they have a chance and there could be an upset.

Plus, it’s nearly impossible to be in top shape in May and then again in October. “It didn’t matter who they are or how talented they were, you can’t be in Ironman Hawaii shape in May and then be at that same level in October.”

And key questions like: How important is a mullet to fast racing? And are you watching Mondays with Mark Allen on Youtube?