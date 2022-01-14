The Cooldown Podcast: Macca on ‘Retirement,’ Super League, and Sub7

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

After a COVID hiatus, Stef & Phil are back with The Cooldown.

In this episode they chat with fellow Australian and Ironman world champ Chris McCormack about life after the finish line and why he got into the triathlon business instead of going the standard coaching route. “I don’t think I’m a great coach.”

Macca talks about the birth of Super League and how it’s succeeding now after a contentious start, and what we should expect from the Sub7/Sub8 project.