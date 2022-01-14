Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get All Access Outside+

Get 15% off during our New Year sale

Join Now

People

The Cooldown Podcast: Macca on ‘Retirement,’ Super League, and Sub7

What's next?

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes from our special eight-week run of The Cooldown with Stef & Phil drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe to the Triathlete feed so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

After a COVID hiatus, Stef & Phil are back with The Cooldown.

In this episode they chat with fellow Australian and Ironman world champ Chris McCormack about life after the finish line and why he got into the triathlon business instead of going the standard coaching route. “I don’t think I’m a great coach.”

Macca talks about the birth of Super League and how it’s succeeding now after a contentious start, and what we should expect from the Sub7/Sub8 project.

Stay On Topic

promo logo