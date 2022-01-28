The Cooldown Podcast: Heather Jackson Is A Fan & A Brand

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Stef & Phil talk about their “training” & how they learned from the top age-groupers to go for a body surf the day before a big race.

Then, Stef fangirls Heather Jackson.

Heather looks back on her very first pro team camp—which Phil was at as a journalist. How does she feel so many years later about being a pro? What’s changed?

One of the lessons she learned early: If there are ten women looking for sponsorship, how are you going to stand out from the other nine? Her husband, Sean “Wattie” Watkins, helped her market herself and understand all the aspects of the business. Before it was cool, he was filming her workouts—even though she still doesn’t understand why people want to watch her eat!

Plus, they see it from the other side of running a clothing company. “It’s not just take, it’s a two-way street.”