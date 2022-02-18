The Cooldown Podcast: Growing in the Sport with Paula Findlay

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

For this last episode, recorded right before the Super Bowl, Stef & Phil tackle the important subjects: How quickly can you become a couch expert when watching the Olympics? And what was the moment they went from working triathlon to just being a fan of the sport?

And then they’re joined by someone they’re both a fan of, who’s making it all work: Paula Findlay.

Paula talks about how the Olympic qualification process “turned very political and kind of just ruined my love of the sport,” how she’s happy now to have more control over her career and not attach her self-worth to what others think of her, and how she misses ITU racing sometimes but loves that there’s so many other options for athletes—especially now with the PTO in the mix (which she serves on the athlete board of).

And, how she’s enjoying winter more now, skiing, and not letting the fear of injury stop her. “There’s risk in anything we do.”