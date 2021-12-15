The Cooldown Podcast: Craig Alexander Helps Kick-Off All Things Tri

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes from our special eight-week run of The Cooldown with Stef & Phil drop on Wednesdays.

Welcome to our newest special pop-up podcast, which will be coming into your feeds for the next eight weeks.

The voices may sound familiar: Stef Hanson, from Witsup, and Phil Wrochna, of First Off The Bike, will be talking about hot topics in the sport, the big issues, and welcoming guests to help them debate all the ins and outs of tri.

Their podcast, The Cooldown with Stef & Phil, will be coming to you in place of our regular interview podcast on Wednesdays for the next eight weeks. All you have to do is subscribe to the regular Triathlete Magazine feed on iTunes, Spotify, wherever you get your podcasts…

Stef & Phil have a great first episode here, introducing themselves and diving into the question of how the sport has changed over the years—with the always insightful Craig Alexander.

We hope you enjoy this limited series run.