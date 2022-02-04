Selene Yeager is Bringing Menopause into the Mainstream

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This is part of our annual Multisport Movers & Shakers awards, highlighting the people you should know about who are helping to shape the sport in the year to come. Read about all of our 2022 Multisport Movers & Shakers.

Until recently, there were close to zero resources to help athletic women navigate one of the most challenging times of their lives—but Selene Yeager is now helping to change all of that. Menopause used to be a word rarely uttered in public, let alone talked about, discussed, and celebrated by endurance athletes, but thanks largely to Yeager’s podcast, Hit Play Not Pause, and her menopause community, she’s helped bring the discussion into the mainstream.

But Yeager is no new kid on the endurance block: As a health and fitness writer she has authored, co-authored, and contributed to more than two dozen book titles. As an athlete she has been an All-American Ironman triathlete as well as a pro mountain bike racer. And as a coach, she’s a certified personal trainer and USA Cycling-certified coach who says she “tries to live what I write.” She’ll be one of the coaches at the upcoming Girls Gone Gravel festival in April.

Yet it is with her work on menopause that she believes she’s found her calling, having already helped educate women and men of all ages about the far-reaching mental, physical, and emotional impacts of menopause and how best to mitigate them. On her podcast, she has interviewed a wide range of guests from dietitians and doctors to athletes and coaches, many of whom provide in-depth expert advice, insights, and analysis on all phases of menopause. Among the most popular episodes so far are: Estrogen Matters with Dr. Avrum Bluming and Dr. Carol Tavris; Weighty Matters with Diana Reid; and Breaking Down the Science with Dr. Stacy Sims.

And while Yeager has obviously already achieved a great deal, she’s also made it abundantly clear she is only just getting started. This year, she plans to grow her podcast, as well as expand Feisty Menopause, the membership program she helped start, and do even more. “We will also be branching out with in-person events, including a book launch event for Next Level with Dr. Stacy Sims in May, a hybrid Feisty Menopause Summit in late September/early October, as well as other experiential events,” she said. She’s busy yet focused, passionate and driven—and women everywhere are reaping the rewards.