Save the Date: Triathlete Live with Mirinda Carfrae and Tim O’Donnell

Join us next Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. MT/3 p.m. ET for Triathlete Live with Miranda Carfrae and Tim O’Donnell, sponsored by Tonal.

You can submit your questions before the show via our Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Or simply tune in during the show to ask your questions and find out more about Tim and Rinny’s training, racing, family life, and more. The couple is expecting their second child this New Year’s Eve and their three-year-old daughter Izzy is expected to make a cameo appearance on Wednesday’s show.

RSVP here and join us next Wednesday, Nov.11 at 1 p.m. MT/3 p.m. ET.

