Save the Date: Triathlete Live with Mark Allen
Get your questions ready for the six-time Ironman world champion!
Join us next Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. MT/3 p.m. ET for Triathlete Live with six-time Ironman world champion Mark Allen. Allen will be taking questions on all things triathlon and, given that it would typically be Kona race week, we’re sure to be reminiscing about his glory days on the Big Island. Allen is now a coach who works with pros and amateurs and is a fantastic resource on triathlon training and racing.
You can submit your questions before the show via our Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Or simply tune in during the show to ask him your questions and find out more about his career, training methodologies, and more.
RSVP and join us next Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. MT/3 p.m. ET.
