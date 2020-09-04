Save the Date: Triathlete Live With Linsey Corbin

Join us on this Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. MT (3 p.m. ET), for a Triathlete Live episode with Linsey Corbin. Linsey is an eight-time Ironman champ, top American at both Kona and the 70.3 World Championships, and an American Ironman record holder. Plus, she’s the cover model on our current September/October issue of Triathlete magazine.

Linsey will be joining us live on Facebook from her home in Bend, Oregon. RSVP and join us on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. MT/3 p.m. ET.

You can submit your questions before the show via our Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Or keep an eye out for Linsey’s takeover of our Instagram on Tuesday! Or tune in during the show to ask her your questions about training, her pandemic adventures, how she’s sustained such a long career, and her delicious meals she shares.

