Save the Date: Triathlete Live With Linsey Corbin
Get your questions ready for the American record holder.
Join us on this Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. MT (3 p.m. ET), for a Triathlete Live episode with Linsey Corbin. Linsey is an eight-time Ironman champ, top American at both Kona and the 70.3 World Championships, and an American Ironman record holder. Plus, she’s the cover model on our current September/October issue of Triathlete magazine.
Linsey will be joining us live on Facebook from her home in Bend, Oregon. RSVP and join us on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. MT/3 p.m. ET.
You can submit your questions before the show via our Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Or keep an eye out for Linsey’s takeover of our Instagram on Tuesday! Or tune in during the show to ask her your questions about training, her pandemic adventures, how she’s sustained such a long career, and her delicious meals she shares.
Catch up on other editions of Triathlete Live:
- Lucy Charles-Barclay on Quarantine, Puppies, and Olympic Goals
- Cameron Wurf On Fatherhood, Being Humbled by Ironman, and Why Doping Isn’t As Prevalent
- Meredith Kessler On Her Love of the Sport, Parenthood, and More
- Mirinda Carfrae Joins Us from Boulder
- Erin Carson Gets Us Ready for Tri Season
- Tim O’Donnell On Kona Success, Injury, Family, and More
- Kona Special: Dave Scott and Mark Allen
- Strength Training for Triathletes with Erin Carson
- Sam Long and Tyler Butterfield on Bike Training, Gear Disasters, and Making It as a Pro
- Flora Duffy on Returning to Racing, Building to the Olympics, and More
- Gerry Rodrigues: The Open-Water Swimming Expert Answers Your Questions
- Chris Leiferman and Kennett Peterson Share Their Training Secrets Ahead of Their Kona Debuts
- Siri Lindley on Endless Positivity, Facing Fears, Coaching Pros, Cracking Kona, and More
- Ben Hoffman & Joe Gambles on Fatherhood, Kona, And Nutrition
- Rachel Joyce & Lauren Brandon discuss IM Boulder, pregnancy, and motivation
- Dave Scott & Craig “Crowie” Alexander on bricks, carbs, and what makes a world champ
- Matt Hanson & Tim O’Donnell on Ironman Boulder podium finishes, recovery, life balance, and nutrition