Pride 2021: OUTrun Inspires LGBTQ+ Runners

In honor of Pride Month and the coming out of Outside Inc.’s new LGBTQ community—Outside & Proud—during the month of June we’ll be celebrating a range of different nonprofits working for inclusivity. See all the tri-related ones here as the month goes on. Getting outdoors is its own reward, of course, but in case you need an incentive, we’ll be selecting 26 of the most fabulous and adventurous entries to a photo contest to win more than $1,300 in gear plus nearly $1,000 in subscriptions to Outside+. To enter, all you need to do is take a picture of you showing your LGBTQ+ pride on your latest run, bike, swim, or other epic mission and post it publicly to Instagram with #OutsideandProudContest and @outsideandproud, or upload it here. Winners will be announced on June 30, 2021!

Since the first jogger laced up the first pair of Nikes, there have been three consistent barriers that keep people from running: weather, safety, and lack of community. Denver-based OUTrun can’t make the sun shine, but it is working hard at solving the other two issues by creating running meet-ups where LGBTQ+ runners feel welcome, safe, and supported as they find their way in the sport.

OUTrun was co-founded by professional runners and LGBTQ+ couple Addie Bracy and Corey Conner, who found confidence in their own identities through running. They were inspired to create the organization to provide other queer runners this same empowering space. A growing national network of ambassadors serves as community organizers, coordinating group runs and serving as a resource for fellow LGBTQ+ athletes.

The website inspires direct outreach from runner to runner, as well as connections to the individual ambassadors. You can also get involved by reaching out directly to info@outrunning.org.