Nominate An Amazing Member to Be On Our Cover

This year we’re putting one of our Triathlete members on our cover. It’s a chance to celebrate all our regular athletes do for the triathlon community.

Does that sound like you? Tell us why you should be on our cover and how you’re giving back to triathlon. Know someone who’s a Triathlete or Outside+ member who deserves to be featured? Nominate them for our annual cover contest.

Entries will be open until April 20. We’ll then pick ten finalists and open it up to voting from all our readers.

Need some inspiration? Check out last year’s amazing finalists and winner.

Full rules available here.

Fill out my online form.

