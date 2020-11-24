2020’s Multisport Movers and Shakers: Stacy Sims

After a very weird 2020, we’re (finally) now headed into 2021—but there are still a lot of questions left unanswered, in the world and in our sport. Who will help shape triathlon? Who are the people working in front of and behind the scenes to do exciting, new, or interesting things? Who should you keep your eye on in the next multisport year?

We racked our brains, scoured the tri-space, and came up with this varied list of multisport movers and shakers—all of whom we’re looking forward to watching in 2021. We can’t wait to see what they do and how they change the sport in the year ahead. We’ve been revealing one person at a time, but Active Pass members can view the entire list right now. Today we’re highlighting Dr. Stacy Sims, who’s helping to shed light on the differences women and girls face in athletic training and performance.

STACY SIMS

46 | Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

Research Scientist

It wasn’t too long ago that mentioning the menstrual cycle or female-specific physiology in endurance sports would have earned you an embarrassed glance or a “not now” response. Fortunately, the conversation around women’s and girls’ experience of training and performance has progressed significantly, and that’s thanks in huge part to the work of Dr. Stacy Sims.

As a former-athlete-turned-scientist, Sims has brought a level of expertise and credibility to the conversation that has helped make a difference to so many women’s and girls’ lives and sports experiences. Her achievements rank high—in academia, industry, the publication of her first book Roar, the launch of her online courses, the huge growth of her social media platforms—but in 2021, you can expect to see a great deal more from Sims. “The overall goal of all of these projects is to keep moving the conversation forward for women—across all ages and levels—to improve health, performance, sleep, and life in general,” Sims said.

Her vision has always been to try to help as many women as possible, by bringing information and research to the wider world in a bid to help women understand their bodies better.

“So much of the research and focus has always been about men, which is what helped coin my phrase, ‘Women Are Not Small Men,’” she said.

After the successful launch of her first online course, she plans to roll out more in 2021, including ones focusing on younger female athletes, courses for coaches, as well as courses for women training and racing in hot conditions, such as Kona. She’s also on track to publish her second book, with Selene Yeager, which will be specific to the peri- and post-menopausal athlete.

Sims holds her own in industry and academia, too, and has plenty of projects cooking there, including plans to launch a drink that’ll help with hydration and sleep (to add to the jet lag-reducing product she’s already helped launch), as well as projects with the likes of Nike and Whoop, while also supervising a number of PhD students at Auckland University of Technology.

Related for Active Pass Members: The Complete List of 2020’s Multisport Movers and Shakers