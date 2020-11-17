2020’s Multisport Movers and Shakers: Kristi Mohn and Kathryn Taylor

After a very weird 2020, we’re (finally) now headed into 2021—but there are still a lot of questions left unanswered, in the world and in our sport. Who will help shape triathlon? Who are the people working in front of and behind the scenes to do exciting, new, or interesting things? Who should you keep your eye on in the next multisport year?

We racked our brains, scoured the tri-space, and came up with this varied list of multisport movers and shakers—all of whom we’re looking forward to watching in 2021. We can’t wait to see what they do and how they change the sport in the year ahead. We’ve been revealing one person at a time, but Active Pass members can view the entire list right now. Today we’re highlighting two women who are poised to be a big part of the growth of gravel riding.

Kristi Mohn & Kathryn Taylor

45, 51 | Atlanta, Georgia, and Emporia, Kansas

Founders of ‘Girls Gone Gravel’

Gravel biking is huge right now. Just look around your local bike shop or dirt roads. And Kathryn Taylor and Kristi Mohn aren’t just helping drive that growth, they’re also helping fund new programs and projects to make sure the growth is inclusive and welcoming of all riders.

Taylor was a burned-out triathlete when she found gravel a few years ago and fell in love. She started an Instagram account and a website to help other women get out on the dirt too. And then Mohn, who was working on the “Women Ride the World” program, reached out. It was fortuitous timing. Mohn started riding gravel back in 2004—in Emporia, Kansas, she joked, there are three road rides and 300 gravel routes; it wasn’t a hard choice. Since then, Mohn has worked as a race director for DK (recently renamed Unbound Gravel), the massively popular and massively hard gravel race in Kansas, and on the “200 Women 200 Miles” initiative at the race. Taylor was a fan. So they teamed up.

Now they have a podcast, “Girls Gone Gravel,” a Facebook group with over 1,500 women it, and a DIY Gravel Series over the summer that features top female gravel athletes and coaches walking riders through the basics. And that doesn’t even take into account all the articles, videos, and clinics the two of them work on all the time. Yes, there are barriers to getting into gravel, but the pair are committed to eliminating them.

“It’s just riding a bike on a different surface,” said Mohn, and with a whole different attitude. So when you hit the gravel in 2021 and find it to be an awesome and diverse place, you’ll have Taylor and Mohn at least partially to thank.

Related for Active Pass Members: The Complete List of 2020’s Multisport Movers and Shakers