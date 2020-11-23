2020’s Multisport Movers and Shakers: Chris Kermode

After a very weird 2020, we’re (finally) now headed into 2021—but there are still a lot of questions left unanswered, in the world and in our sport. Who will help shape triathlon? Who are the people working in front of and behind the scenes to do exciting, new, or interesting things? Who should you keep your eye on in the next multisport year?

We racked our brains, scoured the tri-space, and came up with this varied list of multisport movers and shakers—all of whom we’re looking forward to watching in 2021. We can’t wait to see what they do and how they change the sport in the year ahead. We’ve been revealing one person at a time, but Active Pass members can view the entire list right now. Today we’re highlighting one of the many people working to make the Professional Triathletes’ Organization a success.

CHRIS KERMODE

55 | London, England

Vice Chairman of the Professional Triathletes’ Organization (PTO)

After five years of stuttering and struggling to come together, 2020 finally saw the formation and launch of the Professional Triathletes’ Organization (PTO), a not-for-profit entity dedicated to giving pro athletes a voice in the sport. In July, the PTO doubled down on its commitment by appointing Chris Kermode—a former pro tennis player who went on to lead the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP)—as vice chairman of the PTO. During his time at the helm of the ATP, he helped fuel unprecedented growth in prize money and revenue, promote the sport to a new generation of fans, and attract new audiences. In his role at the PTO, he has been tasked with all of the above—as well as helping to make triathlon more of a mainstream sport.

“The PTO business model and the triathlon market is compelling and the PTO has many similarities to professional tennis, which began to boom once the professionals started to act together to promote the sport and engage and expand their fan base,” Kermode said. “Also with the growth in triathlon, cycling, and other endurance sports, professional triathlon has enormous potential to develop into a mainstream sport.”

If Kermode can do for triathlon what he helped do for tennis, we’ll be hearing more of his name—and the pros he’s working with—in 2021 and beyond.

