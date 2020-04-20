10 Q’s with a Pro: Tim Reed

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, Australia’s Tim Reed checks in Lennox Head, New South Wales, Australia.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

​First big target was Ironman Australia.

I’m social distancing with…

​My wife, three boys, and 10 bikes.

My favorite indoor workout is…

​A Zwift race.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

Probably a teacher or coach.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

​Eggs and avocado on my wife’s gluten-free sourdough.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

​A less aggressive bike position and ear plugs while I sleep.

The last thing I watched on TV…

Tom Segura’s stand-up special Ball Hog on Netflix.

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I started beating guys who had been in the sport a long time.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

My favorite sport is tennis.

The last thing that made me laugh…

​My 1.5-year-old playing guitar and singing complete babble.

Tim’s sponsors: Trek, Bontrager, Alaska Milk, Santini, Allen Sports, Roka, Flight Centre, PREPD, Budgy Smuggler