10 Q’s with a Pro: Tim Reed
Today we check in with 2016 Ironman 70.3 world champion Tim Reed.
With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, Australia’s Tim Reed checks in Lennox Head, New South Wales, Australia.
My first race of 2020 would have been…
First big target was Ironman Australia.
I’m social distancing with…
My wife, three boys, and 10 bikes.
My favorite indoor workout is…
A Zwift race.
If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…
Probably a teacher or coach.
My favorite post-workout meal is…
Eggs and avocado on my wife’s gluten-free sourdough.
One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…
A less aggressive bike position and ear plugs while I sleep.
The last thing I watched on TV…
Tom Segura’s stand-up special Ball Hog on Netflix.
I knew I could be good at triathlon when…
I started beating guys who had been in the sport a long time.
It would surprise everyone to know that…
My favorite sport is tennis.
The last thing that made me laugh…
My 1.5-year-old playing guitar and singing complete babble.
Tim’s sponsors: Trek, Bontrager, Alaska Milk, Santini, Allen Sports, Roka, Flight Centre, PREPD, Budgy Smuggler