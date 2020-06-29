10 Q’s with a Pro: Suzie Snyder

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the United States’ Suzie Snyder checks in from her home in Reno, Nevada. Here’s what the XTERRA pro and strength coach Suzie Snyder had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

May 18, XTERRA Oak Mountain in Pelham, Alabama. One of my all time favorite races!

I’m social distancing with…

My boyfriend and dog.

My favorite indoor workout is…

Almost any of The Sufferfest videos because even though they are very challenging, they’re also really engaging and help to pass the time quickly. Team Scream is probably my favorite though. It’s based on a team time trial race so it’s a pretty hard effort from start to finish, but it seems to be over before you know it.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

A strength coach (which I am actually, part time) or a pastry chef. (Editor’s note: Check out Snyder’s 30-minute strength workout over on XTERRA’s Facebook page.)

My favorite post-workout meal is…

My day-to-day post-workout meals are pretty boring, and it depends on what time of day it is. But I do love to have a big breakfast or brunch and coffee after a hard workout. My favorite post-race meal is an easier question—definitely a burger and sweet potato fries!

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

If I have a choice, it would be working from home. It’s made life a lot more simple, in terms of logistics, planning, and packing stuff for the day; i.e. breakfast to eat at work post-workout, a lunch, snacks, workout gear, etc.

The last thing I watched on TV…

I don’t have cable tv, so I don’t watch much, but I did enjoy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon.

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I finished second overall in my first race, XTERRA Capital City in Hartford, Connecticut. It was a small event, but I had so much fun racing and training for it that I knew I could keep working at it and get even better.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

About two years ago, I discovered that I have Vocal Cord Dysfunction. When my effort/intensity increases, my vocal cords constrict, which narrows my airway and makes it difficult to breathe. I’ve always had trouble breathing and the doctors just told me it was exercise-induced asthma, but inhalers never helped. I finally discovered the true problem, but it’s still frustrating because nothing can be done about it except controlling my effort and focusing on my breathing technique.

The last thing that made me laugh…

Watching the dog chase a squirrel, thinking he was actually fast enough to catch it!

