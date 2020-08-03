10 Q’s With a Pro: Sarah Crowley

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, Australia’s Sarah Crowley checks in. Here’s what the ITU long distance world champ had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

I had aimed to do Ironman 70.3 Vietnam on the way to the new PTO Collins Cup in Slovakia, then train July in St. Moritz leading into Challenge Roth. I normally then head over to Utah to train in Park City before coming home just before the Ironman World Champs in Kona.

I’m social distancing with…

We are out of lockdown here in Brisbane, but during COVID-19 lockdown I relocated with Dale Travers to Noosa to be able to swim in the ocean each day and shoot content for my sponsors.

My favorite indoor workout is…

I love the treadmill and prefer a session of multiple three-minute threshold efforts. So maybe 21 x 3m on and 1m complete rest.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

Most likely an accountant as I used to work for Deloitte in Corporate Finance, but who knows.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

A good old chocolate milk!

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

My new swim stroke! My coach Cam and I have worked really hard on improving my swim stroke over the past four years and I am very confident it has stuck.

The last thing I watched on TV…

“Brooklyn 99.”

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I achieved fourth place at the Noosa Triathlon in 2007. It was my first race in the open category and I was able to compete with Emma Moffatt and Emma Snowsil. I could then see a path to getting to the elite level.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I have terrible eyesight.

The last thing that made me laugh…

Coming up with some answers to the previous question.

