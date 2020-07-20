10 Q’s With a Pro: Paula Findlay

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the Canada’s Paula Findlay checks in from Bend, Oregon. Here’s what the Olympian and 70.3 champion had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

Ironman 70.3 Oceanside.

I’m social distancing with…

My boyfriend Eric Lagerstrom and training a bit with Heather Jackson and Wattie Watkins.

My favorite indoor workout is…

Short and sweet intervals on the bike. Something like, 3 x (10 x 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off), on the trainer.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

A doctor.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

A smoothie immediately after and pizza for dinner if it was a long/hard day.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

Being less stressed and worked up about each workout. I’ve taken a more relaxed approach to each day, and it has definitely led to better performance in workouts and better consistency overall.

The last thing I watched on TV is…

Our vlog on YouTube! (“That Triathlon Life,” we put out a new episode every Sunday.)

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I qualified to race at the Junior World Championships for Canada in my first year in the sport (2006).

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I danced for 13 year before becoming a triathlete. Tap, ballet, and jazz.

The last thing that made me laugh is…

My puppy Flynn. He is growing up super quickly and always doing hilarious things.

Paula’s sponsors: Zoot, Trek, SRAM, Zipp, Garmin