10 Q’s with a Pro: Max Fennell

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the United States’ Max Fennell checks in from his home in Menlo Park, California. Here’s what the pro and CEO of Fenn Coffee had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

I placed fourth in the Spartan San Jose Trail Half Marathon earlier in the year, but my first triathlon would have been the Stanford Draft Legal Triathlon.

I’m social distancing with…

My girlfriend Jennifer and my training partner Adrian, who is getting ready for Kona 2021.

My favorite indoor workout is…

A 60-minute kettlebell and TRX circuit session.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be a…

Full-time entrepreneur focusing on my company Fenn Coffee.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

A strawberry, peanut butter, and chocolate protein shake.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

Training in open water. We currently swim in a lagoon and I’ve seen significant progress in my swim training.

The last thing I watched on TV was…

The survival show called “Alone.”

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I won the Wildwood Triathlon race put on by Delmo Sports.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I recently took up bow hunting and have been enjoying the Northern California off-grid wilderness.

The last thing that made me laugh was…

Going fishing with my girlfriend and only catching kelp and losing our bait.