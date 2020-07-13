10 Q’s with a Pro: Matthew Russell

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the United States’ Matthew Russell checks in from Sarasota, Florida. Here’s what the 70.3 and Ironman champion had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

South Africa. I was staying with my wife’s family in Cape Town, South Africa (where my wife grew up), and two weeks before the race was canceled. We had a very interesting experience getting back to the USA.

I’m social distancing with…

My family. My wife, Gillian, and my son, Makaio, who just turned three on July 7, and what seems to be a minefield of Legos!

My favorite indoor workout is…

A long bike ride on my TriRig bike and Wahoo Kickr. I usually listen to music and podcasts and watch videos on YouTube.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

I have a Master’s degree in occupational therapy. I worked as a therapist for a couple of years before I started chasing a career in triathlon.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

Most of the time I’ll make a really good smoothie with some custom vegan protein from Infinit Nutrition. I mix in a bunch of fruits and vegetables and share it with the whole family.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

I started meditation after my accident in Kona in October 2017. It’s really helped me during some tough times and it’s something that I’ll continue to do.

The last thing I watched on TV…

“Blippi” with my son… he loves excavators and tractors.

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I developed from doggy paddle to freestyle. I was very strong cycling and running and I knew I would have success if I could learn how to swim, which was in 2010.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I’m a really good marksman. I could very well have been a biathlete. Instead, I chose tri 😉

The last thing that made me laugh…

I laugh all the time at/with my son. He’s at the stage when kids will say funny things.

Matt’s sponsors:

Infinit Nutrition, TriRig, DuraDerm Sport, Alto Cycling, On Running, Amp Human, Deboer Wetsuits, Bollé eyewear and helmets, TheMagic5 goggles, PTO