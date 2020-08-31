10 Q’s With a Pro: Lisa Roberts

As racing slowly starts to return, we’re checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping with this strange year—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the United States’ Lisa Roberts checks in from Flagstaff, Arizona. Here’s what the six-time iron-distance champ had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

Well I was lucky enough to get a few races in 2020 while in New Zealand (Tauranga Half, Coast to Coast, Challenge Wanaka, and Ironman New Zealand) but, I was planning to race Ironman St. George when everything shut down.

I’m social distancing with…

My husband and our RV.

My favorite indoor workout is…

Turbo: 30 x 1 min. on, 1 min. easy. Quick and effective, no fluff.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

Renovating houses. I’d have more energy to swing a sledgehammer then.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

A really time consuming grain salad I make with quinoa, lentils, a gagillion cut vegetables, kale, apricots, ras el hanout seasoning and a homemade dressing. I just make a ton of it at a time and eat it throughout the week. It’s one of those salads that get better the longer it sits in the fridge.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

Being more consistent with my strength and mobility sessions.

The last thing I watched on TV…

Reruns of “Seinfeld.” Always good for a laugh, even if I know every scene by heart.

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I finally came to terms with the amount of swimming I’d need to do to get fit enough.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I have owned (and added to) a Holiday Barbie doll collection for over 30 years.

The last thing that made me laugh…

Listening to a “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me” podcast on my trail run this morning.

Lisa’s sponsors: Suunto Elite Team, Klean Athlete, Compressport, On Running, Ventum, Powerbar