The four-time Ironman winner answers some quick questions.

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. First up, Canada’s Lionel Sanders from his current base in Tucson, Arizona.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

Oceanside 70.3

I’m social distancing with…

My wife, Erin and my dog, Chewy!

My favorite indoor workout is…

A bike session: 3x30min with 10 min recovery.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

I probably would’ve tried Crossfit.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

The Pangoa bowl from Freshii.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

I’ve started doing yoga.

The last thing I watched on TV…

Tiger King!

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I’m still trying to figure out if I can be good at triathlon.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

Nothing, my whole life is on YouTube.

The last thing that made me laugh…

I was on Discord (group call) with my eSports cycling team and didn’t realize the microphone was actually in the headphones and went and took a pee and they all heard!