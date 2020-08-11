10 Q’s With a Pro: Lesley Paterson

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, Scotland’s Lesley Paterson checks in from her home in San Diego, California. Here’s what the three-time XTERRA world champ had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

I was shooting for XTERRA Tahiti in May. That would have been epic as it’s one of the most heavenly places in the world. The race organizers are amazing and it’s like being with a family!

I’m social distancing with…

My hubby and my two training partners and my besties Tammy Tabeek and Humberto Rivera. We have at least biked together a few times per week keeping our distance. This has kept me sane throughout this for sure.

My favorite indoor workout is…

HIIT gym workouts with jumps, throwing weights around, and generally doing silly hard movements in weird positions. The best part about this is that I’ve done it in my complex where I live so my neighbors now know how crazy I am.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

A film writer-producer. This is my next career and I’ll be shooting my first big film next year with Netflix in the Czech Republic. I’m really excited.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

Salmon, rice, loads of greens, and a big old salad.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

Stretching and rolling big time. I mean I’m now doing it about 90 minutes per day broken up into a 20-minute routine many times throughout the day.

The last thing I watched on TV…

The “Andy Murray Resurfacing” documentary on Amazon.

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I loved it and had so much joy when I put all three sports together. I felt like I was doing something really special.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I’ve never been drunk before.

The last thing that made me laugh…

Brainstorming on a script with my hubby and we were being really silly and just having fun with it.

Your sponsors:

Liv Bikes, Enve, On, Oakley, Paul Mitchell, Bemer