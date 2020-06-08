10 Q’s with a Pro: Lauren Brandon

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the United States’ Lauren Brandon checks in from her home in Park City, Utah. Here’s what the Ironman and 70.3 champion—and one of the fastest swimmers in our sport—had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

Ironman 70.3 Texas.

I’m social distancing with…

My husband, Barrett Brandon.

My favorite indoor workout is…

I actually really love riding the trainer and big gear intervals are my favorite.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

I have my master’s degree in early childhood special education, so I would most likely be an early childhood specialist working with families who have children with special needs.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

Rice with chicken and avocado.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

Continuing to be more adventurous with cooking.

The last thing I watched on TV…

“Formula 1 Drive to Survive” documentary show on Netflix.

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I got seventh overall at my first triathlon (2009 Pacific Grove).

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I did synchronized swimming when I was younger.

The last thing that made me laugh…

My husband, he always makes me laugh.

Lauren’s sponsors: Ventum, Deboer Wetsuits, Wattie Ink, Edco Wheels, Colonial Bank, Base Performance