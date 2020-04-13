Today we check in with five-time 70.3 winner Kelsey Withrow.

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the United States’ Kelsey Withrow from her current base in Walnut Creek, California.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

Ironman Australia in Port Macquarie.

I’m social distancing with…

My boyfriend/coach and two pups.

My favorite indoor workout is…

I love to do really long trainer rides every once in a while with intervals done in the last hour. Or I like to race with my virtual bike team (Vision) on Zwift.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

Professional surfer!

My favorite post-workout meal is…

Chocolate and vanilla swirl from Costco.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

Riding in aero indoors more.

The last thing I watched on TV…

The Bachelor

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I learned how to ride a bike properly.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I had heart surgery in 2008.

The last thing that made me laugh…

My pups wrestling with each other.

Kelsey’s sponsors: Suunto, Altra Running, Bolle, Enve, Jaybird, Roka, AMP, Now Nutrition, Core Motion Athletics, Lululemon, and Torre Consulting