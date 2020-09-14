10 Q’s With a Pro: Jocelyn McCauley

As racing continues to return around the world, we’re checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping with this strange year—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the United States’ Jocelyn McCauley checks in. Here’s what the Ironman champ had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

I was at Ironman New Zealand where I was very sick, so my second race would have been Ironman Texas in April.

I’m social distancing with…

My amazing (most of the time ;)) family, husband, Scott, and daughter, Emi.

My favorite indoor workout is…

Any! I love the trainer/treadmill! Right now one of my favorites is: warm-up, 20 min. of (30 seconds HARD, 4.5 min IM watts) 15 min. of (30 seconds HARD, 4.5 min Half IM watts), 10 min. of (30 seconds HARD, 4.5 min Olympic watts) then repeat that main set, cool-down.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

A worse mom ;). But really, different dimensions to my life are super important to me. I would probably go back to nursing.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

Food I don’t have to make. I love cooking/baking but after training I just want to be able to sit and eat!

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

Being more flexible with my training and listening to my body. When it needs rest, I rest. When it’s ready to go, push.

The last thing I watched on TV…

“West Wing”… childhood memories!

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I was the first amature female in Kona 2014.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I LOVE water skiing.

The last thing that made me laugh…

My daughter’s perfect giggle, it makes me smile and laugh with her every time.

Jocelyn’s sponsors: Quintana Roo, Rapid Reboot, HED Wheels, FORM Goggles, BASE Performance, Profile Design, Rotor Components, Polar, KASK