10 Q’s with a Pro: Dede Griesbauer

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the United States’ Dede Griesbauer checks in from her home in Boulder, Colorado. Here’s what the veteran pro (and recently crowned Ultraman Florida champion) had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

Ultraman Florida, and I was one of the lucky ones who got to race this year!

I’m social distancing with…

My husband Dave and our Labrador retrievers Piper and Charley.

My favorite indoor workout is…

Short, sharp treadmill intervals because they make me feel like a faster runner than I am in real life.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

Working on Wall Street.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

Scrambled eggs and avocado.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

Stretching.

The last thing I watched on TV…

Becoming on Netflix.

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I’m not sure I am? But I guess when I won my first Ironman.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

Folding laundry annoys me. Like… unreasonably so.

The last thing that made me laugh…

My younger dog, Charley. She’s dumb as a box of rocks, but she makes me laugh every single day. Today, she barked at her own tail because it scared her.