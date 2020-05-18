10 Q’s With a Pro: Ben Kanute

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the United States’ Ben Kanute checks in from his home in Phoenix, Arizona right after taking the victory in Ironman’s VR7 virtual race. Here’s what the 2016 Rio Olympian had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

Sarasota ITU World Cup in Florida.

I’m social distancing with…

My wife, Courtney, and our puppy, Tucker.

My favorite indoor workout is…

Zwift Racing.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

Undecided, although I studied physiology in college, so most likely something in that area.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

Anything on the grill.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

Training our puppy and being grateful for the little things.

The last thing I watched on TV…

The Last Dance.

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I won the Youth Elite National Championships. Once I made it to Junior Worlds, I thought I was on track to be a professional (I still had a long way to go!).

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I can juggle.

The last thing that made me laugh…

My quarenteam (wife and dog). Our interactions are getting more and more humorous with the lockdown.

Ben’s sponsors: Trek, Hoka, Bahrain Endurance, DeBoer Wetsuits, Science in Sport, Santini, Rudy Project, NYAC, Polar, Today’s Plan