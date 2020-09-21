10 Q’s With a Pro: Ben Hoffman

As racing continues to return around the world, we’re checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping with this strange year—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the United States’ Ben Hoffman checks in from his current base in Tucson, Arizona. Here’s what the Ironman champ had to say about life through the pandemic.

My first race of 2020 would have been…

Oceanside 70.3 as a warm-up race for Ironman St. George. I used to go out every year for Oceanside, so it would have been fun to return to the iconic North American season kickoff.

I’m social distancing with…

My wife, Kelsey, and baby daughter, Josephine. That has been the silver lining of this entire year, getting more time with (and energy for) the family.

My favorite indoor workout is…

A short and simple brick workout, getting in a solid hour on Zwift and then a treadmill run of 30 minutes. I usually do this race week to keep everything controlled and simple, minimizing energy outlay and keeping it safe.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

An architect/artist. I love working with materials and creating interesting architectural finishes. My dad was a building contractor, and we still manage to knock out a few projects together every year.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

Eggs, toast, avocado, and Tender Belly bacon. Or anything Kelsey cooks, honestly!

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

I’ve really discovered that I perform my best physically and mentally with no alcohol. I always abstained for long periods in season, but last year I learned more by taking the whole year off.

The last thing I watched on TV…

The Tour de France! I was planning to spend a couple months in Europe this summer, so it’s nice to keep the dream alive by watching the incredible cycling scenery.

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

I finished second place 19 seconds behind a then-pro in my first race in 2004, The Grizzly Triathlon in Missoula, Montana.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I often listen to classical piano music while riding or running.

The last thing that made me laugh…

Was watching Josie learn to walk. It’s like Frankenstein lurching about!

Ben’s sponsors: Zoot, Cervélo, Clif, Cercacor, Master Spas, Select Blinds, Ice Friction, ENVE, Tender Belly, Rapid Reboot, Athletic Brewing, Oakley, Schwalbe, PTO