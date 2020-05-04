10 Q’s with a Pro: Adam Feigh

With zero racing action for the foreseeable future and our “Last Weekend Now” column on hiatus indefinitely, we’ll be checking in with a pro every week to see how they’re coping—and hopefully learn a couple of fun facts. This week, the United States’ Adam Feigh checks in from his RV in Grand Junction, Colorado. Feigh and his wife, Rebekah, and two-year-old daughter, Charleigh, started living in an RV about a year ago while he was simultaneously working as a travel nurse and racing professionally. Now, they’re looking to settle down in Grand Junction. Here’s what the up-and-coming pro had to say about life through the pandemic.



My first race of 2020 would have been…

I was lucky to get to race at the end of January at the Powerman Arizona Duathlon. My first races that were canceled were 70.3 Texas and Ironman Texas, which I’m hoping will be able to proceed in the fall.

I’m social distancing with…

My wife, our two-year-old daughter Charleigh, and our two dogs. Living out on a farm away from town keeps us pretty isolated from society!

My favorite indoor workout is…

Doing Meetups on Zwift with friends. Just riding along easy and catching up is great when there are so few chances to socialize now.

If I wasn’t a pro triathlete I would be…

A Registered Nurse. I still work part-time with the actual hours depending on the season. My specialty is in the operating room in a local trauma center, which is definitely fulfilling and always interesting.

My favorite post-workout meal is…

Steel-cut oatmeal mixed with Team Kattouf protein powder and a dab of maple syrup.

One change I’ve made that will probably stick is…

Doing more hiking. I’ve normally tried to mostly stay off my feet when not training, but finding new places to explore recently has been fun and a good stress reliever.

The last thing I watched on TV…

Winnie the Pooh. It’s easily my daughter’s favorite show and she calls the shots around here. For a while, we didn’t have access to TV though as we were traveling.

I knew I could be good at triathlon when…

It was a very slow realization! I was a pretty mediocre athlete throughout high school and started doing triathlons in college. I just managed to keep getting better every year until I found myself winning some races by the time I graduated.

It would surprise everyone to know that…

I am actually a pro at making dad jokes. At first, they were just really good puns, but after years of practice I’ve refined my technique and can compete with the best. #swimbikepun

The last thing that made me laugh…

Watching Charleigh play in a small $10 pool that we just bought her! She can go for hours in that thing entertaining herself, though I try to be a competent lifeguard.

Adam’s sponsors: TriRig, DT Swiss, Epix Gear, Team Kattouf Nutrition, SW Properties at ReMax 4000, Rooted Gypsy Farms