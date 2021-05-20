Why Outside+ is Perfect for Triathletes

Just like most triathletes, I have a short attention span when it comes to sports. (There’s a reason we swim and bike and run, right?) That’s why, out of all the things available with our Outside+ memberships, my favorite thing is the fact that I can run wild and free across all of our titles’ stories without any fences to impede my sporting wanderlust. While I love triathlon, I’m on PodiumRunner and Trail Runner almost as much (no offense, Women’s Running…). Backpacker serves as my aspirational escape during the day (hey, I could hike the AT, right?). Yoga Journal and Clean Eating act as the angel on my right shoulder, reminding me what I should be doing and eating, while SKI, Climbing, and Beta sit perched on the left, trying to tempt me into adventures that will probably put me in the hospital. And while I might not follow pro cycling super closely, I do appreciate VeloNews’ expert insight into those speedy dudes and dudettes with the curly handlebars.

The point is this: I love lots of endurance/outdoor sports, but even more than that, I really love deep dives into lots of different things. I don’t know if I actually want to try to “send” a 5.8, but I do want to know why a 5.9 would be worth a 20-mile approach. With my sporting interests changing as fast as Alistair Brownlee in T1, I want the ability to go as wide and as deep as I can into every new potential activity. Because as much as I have a short attention span when it comes to sports, also like most triathletes, I also have a tendency to really dig into a sport once I’m there.

This week, we rebranded our network-wide membership to Outside+ and added some great benefits, like Outside Magazine and access to Gaia GPS. Now, with all the great perks you get across the entire outdoors space you really can be a truly multi-sport athlete—whatever draws your attention.