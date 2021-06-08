Who Will Be Our 2021 Reader Cover Star?

Calling all awesome triathletes!

Here’s the deal. This year’s theme is all about lifting up the people you love. The people who inspire you, encourage you, make you laugh, and overall make your triathlife rad. Got a friend/spouse/coworker/sibling/parent who deserves to be on our cover? Someone who’s giving back to the sport and making it a better place? Tell us about them! Enter them in our cover contest today!

The Triathlete Cover Contest Grand Prize

The winning triathlete will get to take part in a cover shoot, receive some sweet swag, and appear on the front of our September/October 2021 issue.

The editors will pick 10 finalists, who will be then put to a reader vote on Triathlete to determine the winner. We’ll also feature the finalists online—so you can see all the amazing triathletes in our community. Enter your favorite triathlete now!

See official rules here.

Need some inspiration? Check out last year’s amazing finalists and winner.