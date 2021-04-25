What You Missed This Week: Earth Day, Burn Out, and the Olympics

This week, our the news and notes from around the tri world featured revelations from Daniela Ryf on evaluating happiness and honesty over the last year, and an Olympic Trials swim from Lucy Charles-Barclay.

But we don’t just pay attention to triathlon news. We also pay attention to everything happening in the endurance world, training, and the outdoors. Here were some of the things you might have missed and some of our favorites from the swim-bike-run-sports science-outdoors world this week.

From around the web

I’ve spent a lot of time lately reading and thinking about burnout, professionally (as so many of us are struggling with it right now) but also how it affects athletes. We’ve seen a lot of athletes re-evaluating things in the last year. I appreciated this practical piece from the Harvard Business Review on what does and doesn’t work at a company level to address individual burnout.

And relatedly, but not completely related, I also appreciated this insight from The Growth Equation on creating productive activity in training through close paying attention (not mindlessness)—which includes this poem from Mary Oliver:

Instructions for living a life.

Pay attention.

Be Astonished.

Tell About it.

From the Outside network—our sibling brands

On Earth Day, we highlighted the campaign we’ve partnered with Soles4Souls on to give you a way to recycle your old shoes instead of throwing them away. But Women’s Running has a bunch more recycling programs listed here.

PodiumRunner also has an in-depth look at what goes into making sustainable shoes.

Backpacker and Outside have the gripping and terrifying story of a group of hikers targeted by a murderer on the Appalachian Trail.

Have you built fatigue resistance? (Outside)

And if you haven’t watched the International Swimming League, then you’ve been missing one of the most exciting things in sports in the last year. You’ve also missed out on a complicated plan to bring down the Olympics and the political power behind it. (Outside)

For our Active Pass members

Fun fact: In various research and tests, when asked to solve problems, we almost never take things away. We always want to add things instead. Don’t fall into this trap, especially in sports. (Ars Technica)