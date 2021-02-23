Welcome to the New Outside

Here at Triathlete, we’ve always been big fans of the work done at Outside magazine and Outside TV. You might even say we’re a little jealous of the amazing stories, photography, and video they’ve produced for decades. But our jealousy just evaporated—because we’re now all part of the same family. Yesterday, our parent company, Pocket Outdoor Media (POM), announced it had acquired these iconic brands, along with Gaia GPS (the leading mobile mapping application for backcountry adventure), athleteReg (one of the world’s largest event registration services), and Peloton magazine (the highly respected cycling publication).

And on top of that, our bigger, better new company will be known as Outside. You can read more about this news here.

So we’d like to welcome you to the new Outside and we’d like to welcome all our new colleagues to the family.

The acquisition of these brands and rebranding of POM as Outside, which was announced yesterday by our CEO Robin Thurston, is great news for triathletes—and even better news for members of our Active Pass program. “Everything we do is driven by a belief that a hike, run, ride, or yoga practice can change your life,” said Thurston, “and these amazing brands will help us fulfill that mission by expanding the content and experiences we can offer you.”

What that means for you is more stories about amazing athletes, more videos from life-list destinations, more recipes, more fitness insights, more gear reviews, and more creative ideas for getting out and living the life you’ve been dreaming about. We know we’re not the only triathletes who love the in-depth storytelling that made Outside famous, and who never miss Brad Stulberg’s insights on wellness and Alex Hutchinson’s science-driven Sweat Science column.

And Active Pass members will be getting serious upgrades. As we bring these brands onto our platform, you’ll see new benefits added to the membership program: advanced navigation tools that’ll keep you safe while skiing and backpacking; exclusive access to first-run documentaries; access to member-only events and adventures; expanded gear discounts; and—of course—the option to select an Outside annual subscription. This is all in addition to hundreds of dollars in value in the form of premium digital content, magazines, event entries and photography, training plans, recipes, books, a personalized feed, and interactive experiences with editors, pro athletes, coaches, and other experts.

It’s a sweet deal, and with spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to tap this newly expanded archive of fitness, nutrition, gear, and training expertise. Wanna go faster, farther, and fitter this year? Click here to get started.