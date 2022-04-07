Watch Live Here: The First of the Super League Arena Games

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This weekend in Munich will be the first of the Super League Arena Games. While we’ve seen previous Arena Games use a combination of virtual racing and in-person swimming in one massive Olympic-pool sized arena, this year’s event will take it to the next level with a world title on the line at the end of the three-game series.

The series kicks off this Saturday, April 9 with heats starting at 5 a.m. ET and the final at 11 a.m. ET. And you can watch it all live here (more below).

What are the Super League Arena Games?

You may remember the Arena Games from last year as a virtual/in-person hybrid event that took place in an arena using a pool, and stationary bikes and treadmills connected to Zwift—creating a fast-paced and exciting race that could all be watched from the stands and followed with in-game data screens. There was also fire pyrotechnics to announced the arrival of each athlete. Just because.

This year Super League has teamed up with World Triathlon to make the Arena Games the official arbiter of the first-ever esports world title in triathlon. That means that the Super League Arena Games will both crown an official world champion and award official World Triathlon points towards athletes’ overall World Triathlon ranking (about on par with Continental Cups).

There will be three Super League Arena Games events: Munch on April 9, London on April 23, and the grand final in Singapore on May 7. The world title will be awarded via a cumulative points total from the three events, with the grand final counting for double the amount of points

Super League Arena Games format

While Super League events are always exciting, they can also be slightly confusing.

Unlike traditional triathlons, Super League utilizes various formats to keep people guessing and to keep the stakes high—rounds of short 200m swim/4km bike/1km runs, changing up the order of the legs, equalizer formats, pursuit formats, etc. In these Arena Games this weekend, there were be heats earlier in the day. Each heat will have two stages of swim-bike-run. The top three in each heat, plus the two fastest losers overall, will move to the final.

The final will then have three stages. The first two stages will be swim-bike-run and then run-bike-swim. Times will be accumulated and the last round (swim-bike-run) will be done in pursuit-style, with athletes starting based on their times from the previous two rounds; the first person to finish wins.

Who to watch?

The Super League matches typically bring together the best in short-course. Along with the athletes contracted with Super League, this event was opened up to national federations to nominate athletes (per World Triathlon rules). While we’re likely to see bigger names in the next two events in the series, there are still enough Olympians and stars to keep things exciting on Saturday.

In the men’s event, multiple Tokyo medalist Alex Yee headlines the field, along with Belgian star Marten van Riel, who dominated in his dabbling at 70.3 last month. Plus, keep your eye on young American up-and-comer Chase McQueen. Super League is known for upsets and to-the-line finishes.

In the women’s race, don’t bet against Beth Potter—the track star turned triathlon star was hard to beat in the indoor Super League format last year. And in terms of young up-and-coming Americans, all the insider buzz has been about Gina Sereno—a college runner who took the surprise win at the Americas Triathlon Championships at the end of 2021 and left people with flashbacks of Gwen.

You can see the full list of athletes here.

How to watch the Super League Arena Games?

If you’re in the U.S., that answer is easy: Watch Super League here! The feed below will start at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 9 to show the finals. It will also be available on Outside Watch.

There are also live streaming options outside of the U.S. on Eurosport and World Triathlon’s TriathlonLIVE channels. Super League maintains a detailed listing of broadcasts by geography here.

On every streaming option, the 2.5-hour feed will be streamed with English commentary and international graphics, along with on-screen data from Zwift. A 45-minute highlight package will also be available on these channels the Monday after each race.

The early preliminary heats will also be available on Super League’s Youtube channel and on TriathlonLIVE.