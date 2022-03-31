Watch Ironman 70.3 Oceanside Live

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

It’s finally here! The North American start of the long-course season—and the April U.S. World Championships (as we’re affectionately calling 70.3 Oceanside) is even more stacked than usual.

This year’s race will see 3,500 athletes take off on Saturday morning, April 2. They’ll start from the beach in Oceanside, California, circle the rolling hills and Navy base around the outskirts of San Diego, and then finish with a two-loop oceanfront palm-tree-lined run. But it’s not just about the scenery. With $50,000 on the line and a star-studded field, you’ll want to watch it live.

Who to Watch

Daniela, Paula, Holly. These are one-name athletes, any of whom could win. Nine-time world champion Daniela Ryf is unbeatable when she’s on (though she lost to Laura Philipp at her opener in Dubai 70.3 last month). Which Ryf will we see? And after a year battling injuries, Paula Findlay won the 2021 rescheduled edition of this race—which happened just five short months ago—and she looks uninjured now. Plus, a 70.3 world champion herself, Holly Lawrence has won here (and lots of other places) and been second. But with a deep deep women’s field anyone could beat those three: up-and-coming U.S. star Taylor Knibb; super speedy runner Chelsea Sodaro (US); two-time Australian Olympian Ashleigh Gentle, who is now focusing on middle-distance. Add in Heather Jackson (US), Lauren Brandon (US), Skye Moench (US), Linsey Corbin (US), and Ruth Astle (GBR), and it really is the April Half World Championship.

On the men’s side it’s more likely to be one big group from which will emerge a victor. Will that winner be two-time Olympic gold medalist Alistair Brownlee? Or U.S. Olympian and two-time Oceanside winner Ben Kanute? Andy Potts is an Olympian too and won this race five times. (That’s a lot of times.) Canadian Lionel Sanders has had success here and American Jason West‘s time has come. Plus, there’s Sam Appleton (AUS), Rudy von Berg (US), Ben Hoffman (US), Jackson Laundry (CAN), Chris Leiferman (US), Cody Beals (CAN), Eric Lagerstrom (US), and Andreas Dreitz (GER). A battle at the beach.

How to Watch

70.3 Oceanside is the first event of the 11 Ironman 70.3 races, including the world championships, that will be aired on Outside Watch this year. It will be free to watch live on Outside Watch and on the Outside Watch app—which will let you watch on AppleTV, Roku, and on most smart TVs. The live Outside Watch feed is also below for your convenience and will show the Oceanside 70.3 broadcast on April 2. The race starts at 6:40 a.m. PT for the pros, with the broadcast beginning at 6 a.m. PT.

Outside+ members will also be able to watch the broadcast on-demand after it’s over on the Outside Watch app and here. Not an Outside+ member? Become one today!

After the broadcast is over, we’ll also have the finish line feed on Triathlete available below to watch your friends and family finish!

