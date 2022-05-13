Watch Here: The L.A. Triathlon and the First-Ever Pro-Am Race

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This weekend, the Pro Triathletes Organization will host a brand new event: a Pro-Am race through Los Angeles—and you can watch it all on the stream below or on Outside Watch or the Outside app. (Available live for all, and available as on-demand replays for Outside+ members.)

What will the Pro-Am look like?

The Pro-Am race will be a featured part of the Olympic-distance Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles—which will also include pro and age-group races. Starting after the pro men and women (but before the age-groupers), the Pro-Am features six teams made up of an athlete from the Challenged Athlete Foundation doing the 1500m swim, a pro triathlete on the 40km bike leg, and then an amateur running 10km. Those amateurs range from UFC fighter Paul Felder to Olympian and Global Triathlon Network presenter Heather Fell.

Final teams announced include popular athletes like Lionel Sanders, Sam Long, Heather Jackson, and Holly Lawrence, as well as Paralympians like Allysa Seely and Chris Hammer. (Check out this video of Felder and Sanders getting ready in the boxing ring.)

L.A. Triathlon ProAm teams

Haven Shepherd Lionel Sanders Paul Felder (UFC fighter) Emily Gray Sam Long Rudy Garcia (CAF) Allysa Seely Daniel Baekegard Heather Fell (Olympian, GTN presenter) Ahalya Lettenberger Holly Lawrence Roderick Sewell (CAF) Andre Kajlich Skye Moench Shirley Alvarez (Herbalife Ambassador) Chris Hammer Heather Jackson Willie Stewart (CAF)

Athletes will race through the streets of L.A., starting at Venice Beach for an ocean swim before biking through the city to downtown and then finishing with a two-loop run. See the full list of pros racing.

While the pro races will be competing for $100,000 prize purse, the ProAm teams will be racing purely for the bragging rights.

How can you watch the ProAm?

The race will go off this Sunday, May 15, with the pro men starting at 6 a.m. PT, the pro women at 6:03 a.m. PT, and the ProAm following at 6:06 a.m. PT.

The broadcast will start at 5:45 a.m. PT and will feature UFC commentator and triathlete John Gooden, along with longtime triathlon commentator Barrie Shepley, motorsports and track and field presenter Rachel Stringer, and Olympic bronze medalist Vicky Holland.

You can watch it live on the PTO’s YouTube and Facebook channels and on Outside Watch globally—with the Outside app available in the U.S. and Canada. You can also simply watch the Outside Watch feed live below when the race starts; it will show a mix of both the pro races and the ProAm!