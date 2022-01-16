Want Training Plans, Expert Q&As, Race Perks, and A Unique Community? Join Team Triathlete

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

One thing that’s become clear over the last two years: The best part of triathlon is the people. Sure, swim-bike-run is fun, but swim-bike-run with other people is so much more fun.

And, we know that you think so too.

That’s why we’re launching a Team Triathlete for our members—so that everyone can come together to prepare for races together, share questions and concerns together, get advice (and win some cool giveaways) together, and then share in the joy of race day together, too.

If you’re already a Triathlete or Outside+ member, get over here and get all the details to sign up for the team. If you’re not a member, well, you’re gonna wanna be. And, don’t forget: All USA Triathlon members get access to a complimentary Triathlete membership.

What you get with Team Triathlete

“10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3” training plan and course (Outside+)

Access to the Team Triathlete Slack community

Expert Q&As from top coaches, nutritionists, pros, sports psychologists, and bike fitters; here are just a few of the people lined up now: World champion & Olympian Andy Potts Founder of Feisty Menopause Selene Yeager U.S. Paralympic physical therapist Shefali Mathur Skratch nutritionist Colette Vartanian Sports psychologist Cory Nyamora Ironman champion Matt Hanson Elite coach Jim Vance Acme Bicycle owner & bike fitter Jon Blyer

Giveaways and swag—including early access to gear testing—in the community Slack

Organized in-person pre-race meetups at select North American events—like 70.3 Oceanside and 70.3 Galveston

An annual FinisherPix photo package from your race (Outside+)

Plus. The first 150 members to join the Team Triathlete community on Slack, will get a swag bag and be entered to randomly win one of these amazing prizes:

Why are we launching this now? Because next weekend (Jan. 29-30) is ten weeks out from the first big 70.3 races of the North American calendar in Oceanside and Galveston. Our hope is this first group of team athletes can all start the ten-week training program together and go through it together. Because triathlon’s more fun with friends.

We’re with you from start to finish.

