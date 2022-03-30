Want to Help Build the Triathlete Community? Come Work For Us!

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Want to spend your work days talking about triathlon? Get other people excited about triathlon too? Love building community and have new ideas about what’s missing from multisport right now?

Good news! We’re hiring a membership community manager for Triathlete.

The membership community manager is primarily responsible for growing the Triathlete community—which, first and foremost, means our members and secondarily means future members! They will serve as the face and primary point of contact for members, overseeing all engagement programs from virtual communities to IRL events, creating member-led content on the site, in print, and on social media. This manager will also manage the admin work involved in the member print process, in membership partnerships, and in day-to-day member interactions.

The ideal candidate should have a deep understanding of triathlon and triathlon communities. They should also love social media and come with exciting ideas for both virtual and in-person engagement programs that provide one-of-a-kind benefits to our members. The community manager must be willing to get their hands dirty and do the daily work of building the best membership product in multisport. With multiple content projects happening across platforms, you’ll need to be hyper-organized, calm under (deadline) pressure, be a great team player on a small team, and bring new ideas to the table.

This is not primarily an editorial role, though the community manager will be responsible for creating content to funnel to membership programs and so should possess great communication skills and an understanding of proper editorial standards.

This position is remote but can be based out of our Boulder, Colorado headquarters.

What You’ll Do

Take over responsibility for managing and growing the Team Triathlete community

Work with Triathlete’s digital editor to create high-touch social media assets that increase engagement with our Triathlete community

Work with Triathlete’s editorial team to find members to highlight in the magazine & on social media; create those highlights

Be responsible for spearheading and implementing engagement programs for members (giveaways, expert Q&As, virtual challenges & IRL events)

Create funnel content that runs on the site for those programs

Find UGC content from members & readers; create those social highlights & site content

Participate in the daily editorial planning as it pertains to members, and take over daily administrative tasks

Manage membership print process — creating calendar & freelancer assignments, managing invoices, managing dummy, coordinating with Creative & Production

Bring ideas for new ways to create a membership community & provide a one-of-a-kind multisport membership

Serve as point person for the member experience, coordinating with marketing, customer service, and third-party partners when necessary

Represent & sell membership & the Triathlete community at industry events and races

What You Bring