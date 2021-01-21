USA Triathlon and Pocket Outdoor Media Join Forces to Drive Triathlon Participation

USA Triathlon and Pocket Outdoor Media, publishers of Triathlete Magazine, today announced a partnership in which they will produce a joint magazine for all USA Triathlon Annual Members and Triathlete subscribers. The partnership also gives USA Triathlon Annual Members access to TriathletePass, a hub of exclusive online digital content housed at Triathlete.com — a $50 value, with no increase to the cost of the USA Triathlon Annual Membership ($50).

The joint, premium 100-plus-page publication, issued quarterly, will include an increased focus on storytelling around the multisport community, event coverage, and athlete profiles from USA Triathlon, along with training content, columns, and feature stories from the Triathlete editorial team. Triathlete will continue to produce two issues per year as a standalone — which USA Triathlon Annual Members are eligible to receive once they activate their free online TriathletePass subscription — for a total of six print magazines annually.

“This strategic partnership makes it possible for USA Triathlon and Pocket Outdoor Media to work together on our collective vision for the future of multisport — to grow participation, improve education, and innovate new ways for triathletes to enjoy the sport and engage with our organizations and partners,” said USA Rocky Harris, USA Triathlon CEO. “USA Triathlon will be better able to emphasize our core services to the multisport community, all while providing an added benefit to our members. At the same time, Pocket Outdoor Media’s wide range of other sports and outdoor publications will enable us to reach a new audience of people with active lifestyles who may be interested in multisport.”

“Our company is driven by the belief that a ride, run, or swim can change a life, and our team works every day to make endurance sports accessible to more people,” said Robin Thurston, CEO of Pocket Outdoor Media. “That’s why we’re so excited to collaborate with USA Triathlon in presenting the best possible range of content and services for beginner and veteran athletes alike. We share USA Triathlon’s vision of an extraordinarily diverse and vibrant future for the sport and the many great coaches, brands and races that contribute to it.”

Triathlon and multisport brands will likewise benefit from the partnership, as the new joint magazine provides a premium environment for brand stories and advertisements with higher-quality paper stock, larger book sizes, and a readership expanded to more than 250,000. Reinvented content opportunities and marketing programs will offer greater scale and impact, as brands will have access to a single go-to publication for the multisport community.

New triathletes and USA Triathlon one-day members will have access to a virtual hub of information and welcome resources produced by USA Triathlon and Triathlete, which will include training content, ways to get involved with local multisport communities, and advice on gear, nutrition and racing for both beginners and athletes getting back into the sport.

The partnership will extend beyond the magazine, as USA Triathlon and Pocket Outdoor Media are also exploring collaboration opportunities that will enhance the resources provided to the multisport community and industry, and further enable athletes to enjoy every moment of swimming, biking and running.

For more information on the new joint magazine, visit usatriathlon.org/magazine. USA Triathlon Annual Members will receive an email with additional subscription details, including how to access TriathletePass online.

About Pocket Outdoor Media

Pocket Outdoor Media (POM) is the world’s leading creator of active lifestyle content. Across web, print, podcast, social and video, our brands engage with over 30 million of the most active and influential consumers in the world every month. Our brands include: Yoga Journal, SKI, Backpacker, VeloNews, Climbing, Rock & Ice, Gym Climber, Trail Runner, Women’s Running, Triathlete, Better Nutrition, Bicycle Retailer & Industry News, Clean Eating, Fly Fishing Film Tour, IDEA Health and Fitness Association, Muscle & Performance, NASTAR, National Park Trips, NatuRx, Oxygen, PodiumRunner, Roll Massif, SNEWS, The Voice, Vegetarian Times, BETA, VeloPress, VeloSwap, Paleo Mag, FinisherPix, and Warren Miller Entertainment. Pocket Outdoor Media is headquartered in Boulder, with offices in San Diego, Carbondale, Toronto, and Frankfurt.

Learn more at PocketOutdoorMedia.com.

About USA Triathlon

USA Triathlon is proud to serve as the National Governing Body for triathlon, as well as duathlon, aquathlon, aquabike, winter triathlon, off-road triathlon and paratriathlon in the United States. Founded in 1982, USA Triathlon sanctions more than 4,300 events and connects with more than 400,000 members each year, making it the largest multisport organization in the world. In addition to its work at the grassroots level with athletes, coaches, and race directors — as well as the USA Triathlon Foundation — USA Triathlon provides leadership and support to elite athletes competing at international events, including World Triathlon Championships, Pan American Games and the Olympic and Paralympic Games. USA Triathlon is a proud member of World Triathlon and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).