Triathlon News & Notes: Runner v. Race Car, NFTs for St. Anthony’s Winners, and ‘The Ultimate Week of Triathlon’

Sam Long hit by car; will still race in St. George

Pro triathlete Sam Long, one of the podium favorites for the Ironman World Championships next weekend, shared on Instagram that he was hit by a car during a training ride in Tucson earlier this week, but is optimistic about his recovery. “I am happy to report I will definitely still be at St. G in top form. It’s a reminder that there is no perfect training plan and that things happen,” Long posted. “My team and I have modified the plan to make sure the body will be ready. One plus side is that it helps shape the mental landscape in a positive and beneficial way.”

World Triathlon establishes fund for Ukrainian athletes

The World Triathlon executive board has approved a fund to offer financial support for athletes from Ukraine. $40,000 has been earmarked to aid Ukrainian athletes who compete on the World Triathlon Championship Series circuit, which begins on May 14 in Yokohama, Japan. The World Triathlon executive board continues to maintain its position of banning Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials due to their countries’ involvement in the invasion.

Kirsten Sass captures two national titles in two days in Texas

43-year-old Kirsten Sass of McKenzie, Tennessee captured two USAT national titles in as many days with wins at Thursday’s super sprint triathlon and Friday’s draft-legal sprint at the Multisport National Championships Festival in Irving, Texas. On Thursday, Sass crossed the line of the super sprint event in 17 minutes, 49 seconds after a 250-meter swim, a 5K bike, and a 1.2K run, taking the women’s overall championship by 24 seconds. On Friday, she won an age-group title in the draft-legal sprint, finishing as the fifth woman overall. Hours later, she followed that up with another podium, nabbing second in her age-group (6th overall) in the aquathlon. Sass, who has won 25 national titles to date, plans to race in all six championship events of the weekend; including the standard-distance duathlon, standard aquabike, and draft-legal sprint duathlon.

Patrik Nilsson races a rally car

Swedish pro and 2021 Ironman Germany champ Patrik Nilsson was part of a crew of athletes who participated in a “runners vs rally car” relay sponsored by Red Bull. The event, which had runners taking turns running around a 400-meter track while the cars followed an 800-meter track (to even the playing field), also included free skier Max Palm, mountain biker Martin Soderstrom, and racing driver Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky. The event was a promotion for Red Bull’s Wings for Life World Run, a fundraiser for spinal cord injury research; you can watch it here.

NFTs offered to top 3 performers at St. Anthony’s Triathlon

Here’s a twist on the ol’ trophy: The first three male and female finishers of St. Anthony’s Triathlon this weekend will win non-fungible tokens (NFTs) along with cash prizes. Tampa-based Bonkers Club will furnish the NFTs, which provide owners with a “unique identity and a lifelong partnership with 10,000 other Bonkers,” living on the Ethereum blockchain, according to the company. “[They’ll] also be entered into a number of weekly and monthly giveaways including; top-of-the-line bikes, shoes, gear, exclusive merch, and even bucket list trip giveaways.”

Professional Triathletes Organization Announces “The Ultimate Week Of Triathlon”

There’s a little something for every triathlete at this August’s Collins Cup and World Triathlon Multisport World Championships. The event, slated for Aug. 18-21 in Samorin, Slovakia, will feature age-group triathlon races as well as the much-touted Collins Cup, a competition pitting the best of the best from Europe, the U.S. and other locations (the “Internationals”). There are also PTO Tri Talks (“the Ted Talks of the triathlon world”), and a pop concert on deck during the four-day festival.

Podcast Notes

Fitter & Faster Dr. Cory Nyamora, a licensed psychologist and endurance sports coach, to talk about sports psychology and mental training.

Dr. Cory Nyamora, a licensed psychologist and endurance sports coach, to talk about sports psychology and mental training. The Real Triathlon Squad’s female members, Lesley Smith, Tamara Jewett, and Lisa Becharas, join the podcast to discuss their upcoming seasons and the sport in general.

join the podcast to discuss their upcoming seasons and the sport in general. That Triathlon Life covers everything from bike cleaning to favorite workouts to self-coaching.

Zwift PowerUp Tri Podcast’s Matt Lieto and Sarah True host Thorsten Radde, founder of the TriRating website, to talk data analysis.

Greg Bennett features author and motivational speaker Robert “Fireman Rob” Verhelst, who has completed an Ironman wearing 50 pounds of firefighter gear.

Australia pro Carrie Lester heads to IronWomen to chat about her career, being coached by her husband, and being a coach herself, among other topics.

to chat about her career, being coached by her husband, and being a coach herself, among other topics. The MX Endurance podcast recaps the action at Ironman Texas and the SLT Arena Games London while looking ahead to the Ironman World Championships in St. George.

