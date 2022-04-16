Triathlon News & Notes: ProAm Lineup, Lucy’s Sub8 Sub Announced, and Apply for ‘Quest for Kona’

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

L.A. ProAm line-up announced

As part of the Pro Triathlete Organization’s (PTO) new 2022 schedule of events, a ProAm race is scheduled in conjunction with the Herbalife24 Los Angeles Triathlon on May 15. The ProAm will include 10 teams made up of athletes from the Challenged Athletes Foundation, who will then hand off to pro teammates, who will pass the baton to celebrity runners. The pros were announced this week to be: Gustav Iden, Jan Frodeno, Lionel Sanders, Daniel Baekegard, Sam Long, Laura Philipp, Heather Jackson, Skye Moench, Holly Lawrence, and Paula Findlay. However, since then, Frodeno has announced he’s pulling out of the Ironman World Championship because of a partial Achilles tear. It is not yet clear if he will also be pulling out of the L.A. Triathlon and who will replace him.

Kat Mathews to sub in for Sub8

Another announcement: After Lucy Charles-Barclay was forced to also withdraw from the Ironman World Championship and from the Phoenix Sub7/Sub8 Project due to a hip stress fracture, there had been much speculation about who would slot in to her Sub8 spot. The rumors are settled. British up-and-comer Kat Matthews will follow-up her Ironman World Championship debut in May with the attempt to break 8 hours over the iron-distance in June. The attempt will be held on a racetrack in Germany, and will allow drafting and a number of technological advances. It will be aired live and Charles-Barclay is expected to participate as a commentator now.

Kat Matthews #DefyTheImpossible While one Pho3nix regenerates, another rises.Introducing team understudy and now Sub8’s newest contender, Kat Matthews. The world number 6 and former ETU European middle distance champion will be attempting to #DefyTheImpossible alongside Nicola Spirig on June 5th.More info here: https://www.sub7sub8.com/general/kat-matthews-rises-to-the-sub8-challenge/ 🦅 Posted by Pho3nix on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

2026 Commonwealth Games set for Victoria, Australia

A big deal among in the countries of the Commonwealth, the 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to take place this summer in Birmingham, England–with men’s, women’s, and paratri individual races, and a mixed relay on July 29 & 31. The next Commonwealth Games, it was revealed this week, will be held in the state of Victoria, Australia in 2026. It will be the first time a state or region has hosted the Games, which include 16 sports, and events will be held across a number of cities, including Geelong and Melbourne.

Challenge championship will feature €100K purse

May will be full of big money races. The Challenge Championship on May 22—the middle distance championship event of the Challenge Family series, held in the X-Bionic Sphere in Samorin, Slovakia—confirmed it will have a €100K ($108K USD) prize purse for the pros. First place will win €15,000, with 10th taking home €1,000. The top ten will all win week-long stays at the X-Bionic Sphere as well.

Casting submissions open for Quest to Kona

Want your #RoadtoKona story to be featured on TV? Ironman has opened submissions for its Quest for Kona series, sponsored by Gatorade, which follows athletes in their daily lives as they chase Kona qualification and a performance on the Big Island. Five athletes will be selected to participate. Submissions are open until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 29 and includes a questionnaire and two-minute video. Apply here.

Podcast Notes

The Triathlete Hour catches up with tri trailblazer Anne Hed—yes, of Hed Wheels. She tells the story about doing her first Ironman Hawaii after a guy a the bike shop gave her $100 for the entry fee (he turned out to be Steve Hed, her eventual husband), and how she won a car at a race and used it to fund the start of their business.

ProTri News goes against name and does an amateur episode with two members of Team Everyman Jack.

TriDot goes all into the bathroom basics—what you’re scared to ask, but need to know.

What is “Norwegian training?” Ironwomen asks Lotte Miller about the Nordic culture and camaraderie in sport.

Paula & Eric’s That Triathlon Life podcast plays TTL spelling bee and then answer listener questions: imperial v. metric, road v. off-road, and a good first bike.

That Triathlon Show has Andy King, PhD, on to talk all things gel. What is the science behind hydrogel products? How could they benefit you? Fructose v. glucose? And what’s the best way to maximize carb intake?

